Tixl (TXL) Hits Market Cap of $9.47 Million

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. Tixl has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $290,386.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tixl alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00053221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00126995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00150311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,291.35 or 0.99958876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00883561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.53 or 0.06831885 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tixl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tixl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.