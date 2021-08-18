TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$138.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$133.61. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.00.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

