TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of TSE X opened at C$138.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$133.61. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88.
In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
