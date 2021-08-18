Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMTNF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.82.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

