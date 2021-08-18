Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $413.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

