Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $380,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.