Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.4% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,863 shares of company stock valued at $277,681,237 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,746.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,630.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.