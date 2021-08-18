Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SPYV stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

