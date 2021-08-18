Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 3,049,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 55.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,236,000 after buying an additional 1,753,866 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after buying an additional 962,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 60.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,689,000 after buying an additional 913,006 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.25.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.