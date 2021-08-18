Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,839 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 48.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NXQ opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.