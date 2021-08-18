Toshiba Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toshiba in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TOSYY opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.64. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

