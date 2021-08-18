TotemFi (TOTM) Market Cap Reaches $3.40 Million

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $772,822.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded up 87.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00130784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00149978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,652.95 or 0.99813276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.70 or 0.00891378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.11 or 0.06738574 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TotemFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TotemFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

