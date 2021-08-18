TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) Sees Large Volume Increase

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 59,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 538,437 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.94.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $556.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

