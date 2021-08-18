TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Buys $10,680.00 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $10,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.85. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCON shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

