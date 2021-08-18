Traders Buy High Volume of TransDigm Group Put Options (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,684 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,654% compared to the average volume of 96 put options.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.27.

TDG opened at $603.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $646.82. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

