Traders Buy Large Volume of Angi Put Options (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,238 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,420% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 14,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Angi will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

