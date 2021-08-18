Traders Buy Large Volume of Lithia Motors Put Options (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,672 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,734% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.
Shares of LAD opened at $339.23 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.00.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.
In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.