Traders Buy Large Volume of Lithia Motors Put Options (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,672 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,734% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

Shares of LAD opened at $339.23 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

