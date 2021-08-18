Traders Buy Large Volume of Porch Group Call Options (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,473 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,570% compared to the average daily volume of 208 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

PRCH opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,106 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $67,260,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $55,755,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $34,388,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $31,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

