Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

TT traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,798. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

