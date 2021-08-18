TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356,834 shares during the period. TransAlta accounts for 2.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.24% of TransAlta worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $304,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.29. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.