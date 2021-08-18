TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $603.45. The stock had a trading volume of 145,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $646.82. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

