TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 54.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 557.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $1,941,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $756.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $56,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

