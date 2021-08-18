TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down to $27.39

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.39, but opened at $25.95. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 331 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $748.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $56,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,066. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 56.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 550,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,684,000. State Street Corp raised its position in TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 297,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TransMedics Group by 168.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 248,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

