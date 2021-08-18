Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube Sells 7,836 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. 3,817,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,165. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.