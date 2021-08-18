Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up to $15.45

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $18.50. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 213,683 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $315,299. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 59,518 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 157.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 102,856.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.