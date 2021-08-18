Trias Token (new) Market Cap Tops $14.40 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.00 or 0.00019664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.16 or 0.00858720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00048354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00104445 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Profile

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

