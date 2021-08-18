Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$18.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 price objective (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.00) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.28.

TSE:TCN opened at C$16.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.65. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$9.75 and a 12 month high of C$16.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.56.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

