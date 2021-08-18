Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trimble and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 15.01% 15.69% 8.33% Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A

89.5% of Trimble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Trimble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trimble and Quantum-Si’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $3.15 billion 7.08 $389.90 million $1.97 44.97 Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trimble and Quantum-Si, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 0 2 4 0 2.67 Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trimble currently has a consensus target price of $65.33, suggesting a potential downside of 26.26%. Given Trimble’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trimble is more favorable than Quantum-Si.

Summary

Trimble beats Quantum-Si on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades. The Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products, and geographic information systems. The Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions. This segment also provides manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions; and agricultural software. The Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking and freight shipper markets; mobility solutions, including route management, safety and compliance, end-to-end vehicle management, video intelligence, and supply chain communications; and fleet and transportation management systems, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution under Trimble brand name. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

