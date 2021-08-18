TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.17. TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 4,424 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,020,000 after buying an additional 200,841 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 491,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 65,521 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 351,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.