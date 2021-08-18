trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRVG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of trivago by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of trivago by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65,292 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.71 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

