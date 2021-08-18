Truist Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $136.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPG. Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Shares of SPG opened at $128.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

