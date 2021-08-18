Truist Securiti Weighs in on Organon & Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organon & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Organon & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.