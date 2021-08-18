Truist Securiti Weighs in on Roblox Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Roblox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

