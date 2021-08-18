Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Down 24.4% in July

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TKLS opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.46. Trutankless has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Trutankless Company Profile

Trutankless, Inc, through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. It provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere.

