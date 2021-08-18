TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -119.41 and a beta of 1.02. TSR has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60.

In other news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 6,000 shares of TSR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 20,000 shares of TSR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,113 shares of company stock valued at $268,214. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

