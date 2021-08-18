TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TUIFY stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.86. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays downgraded TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

