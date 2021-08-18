Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Up to $45.83

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.83, but opened at $46.75. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 1,464 shares trading hands.

TPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $927.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 161,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

