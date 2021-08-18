Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives $152.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

TPTX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.81. 4,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,979. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $58.98 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

