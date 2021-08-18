Tutti Frutti Price Up 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $92,269.31 and $16,700.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.38 or 0.00855136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00048002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00104086 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

