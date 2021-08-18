Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Holdings Boosted by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,857 shares during the quarter. Twelve Seas Investment Company II makes up about 1.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $290,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWLVU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 4,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,150. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

