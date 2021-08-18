Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,581 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,138,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,943. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,961 shares of company stock valued at $63,659,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

