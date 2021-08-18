U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stake Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,401 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 1.28% of U.S. Concrete worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after buying an additional 238,145 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at $56,364,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after buying an additional 178,371 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at $26,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 51.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 103,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $142,823. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:USCR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.27. 174,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,326. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.18 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

