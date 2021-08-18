U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USPH. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,809 shares of company stock worth $447,960 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on USPH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.82%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

