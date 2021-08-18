UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

UDR stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 61,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,063. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,054.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of UDR by 60.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 13.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth $180,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in UDR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

