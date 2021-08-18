UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Insider Sells $416,271.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. 1,948,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,675. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.38.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

