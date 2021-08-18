Ultiledger (ULT) Price Reaches $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Ultiledger has a market cap of $51.43 million and approximately $268,766.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.18 or 0.00832633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00100394 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

ULT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

