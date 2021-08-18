Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Umpqua has decreased its dividend payment by 7.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Umpqua has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Umpqua to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.