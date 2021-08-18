Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Unilever alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,225. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67. Unilever has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.