United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $194.85. 193,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,656. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

