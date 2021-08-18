UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) CEO Avi S. Katz Buys 63,750 Shares

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) CEO Avi S. Katz bought 63,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UPH opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. UpHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

