Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

UE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

